20th Century Fox

Deadpool is not an Avenger.

Yet.

Deadpool is not an X-Men (X-Man?).

Yet.

Deadpool is a mercenary with his own agenda and zero rules.

Deadpool is a part of the Marvel comics universe.

And even after the huge Disney-Fox deal closed, which has brought many Marvel characters (back) under the umbrella of Marvel Studios, Deadpool in his current on-screen incarnation is *still not connected* to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. None of the X-Men movies are, in fact, because they're part of their own universe.

Someday, that may change. Rumors abound right now that Avengers: Endgame could lead into a mutant-filled future, or how the end of the Infinity Saga could lead to the X-Men, or somehow set the entire MCU on a different path. Yet, for now, still, the X-Men mutants and the Avengers do not coexist in the same universe. It's a comic-based world though, and maybe the Quantum Realm will change all that we know about the current MCU timeline.

The MCU is now comprised of 21 Marvel Studios films and began over 10 years ago with Iron Man. Since then it has added characters like Captain America, Gamora, Loki and more. Lately each movie seems to break new records, including last year's Black Panther and now Captain Marvel.

Even with reports of Avengers: Endgame being the team's last outing, it looks like the MCU will seemingly continue for forever (thanks Kevin Feige!) with no less than nine films still to come..

To be clear, the current Marvel Cinematic Universe includes:

That's it. (Editors' note: Stay tuned for an updated MCU timeline coming this weekend.)

If anything, Deadpool can be called an X-Men trainee -- or maybe even better, he's the founder/"leader" of X-Force. But please, stop asking if he's an Avenger, at least not for a few years.

Will Deadpool ever be in an MCU film? Sure, maybe. Until we get a glimpse of the new slate of MCU films (hopefully this summer), all we know for sure is that right now DP is a solo artist.

This piece was first published May 19, 2018, and has since been updated to reflect the fact that Disney now owns a whole lot of new characters.