Screenshot/CNET

Marvel's super snarky Deadpool might not be the first person you'd imagine appearing in a Celine Dion music video.

And yet, there he is, gracefully dancing across stage -- in heels, mind you -- while the Grammy-winning singer delivers her new song "Ashes" to an empty theater.

The video, released Thursday, also shows footage from the upcoming "Deadpool 2," which stars Ryan Reynolds and opens in the US on May 18.

You'll be able to find "Ashes" on the "Deadpool 2" soundtrack.