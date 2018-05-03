Deadpool dances his way through Celine Dion's new music video

Screenshot/CNET

Marvel's super snarky Deadpool might not be the first person you'd imagine appearing in a Celine Dion music video.

And yet, there he is, gracefully dancing across stage — in heels, mind you— while the Grammy-winning singer delivers her new song "Ashes" to an empty theater.

Apart from Dion and Deadpool's dance moves, the video (out Thursday) also shows footage from the upcoming "Deadpool 2," starring Ryan Reynolds, which opens in the US on May 18.

You'll be able to find "Ashes" on the "Deadpool 2" soundtrack.