Deadpool celebrates Disney-Fox merger in typical Deadpool fashion

20th Century Fox

It's 20th Century Fox's first day at school under new headmaster Disney.

The Mouse House will officially acquire the iconic studios at the very specific time of 12:02 a.m. ET on March 20.

And Deadpool is heralding that with his first school picture.

The Merc With a Mouth, aka Ryan Reynolds, posted the below picture on Twitter with the line: "Feels like the first day of 'Pool."

Feels like the first day of ‘Pool. pic.twitter.com/QVy8fCxgqr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 19, 2019

The unconventional Marvel superhero, whose home at Fox saw two R-rated films as well as a PG-rated version of Deadpool 2, seems remarkably chipper under his new clean-as-a-whistle corporate overlords, and that's probably because Disney has a history of allowing the companies it owns to produce R-rated films. Shortly after Miramax was acquired by Disney in the '90s, the Bob and Harvey Weinstein-founded company came out with the R-rated Pulp Fiction.

Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly addressed Deadpool's situation in a conference call with investors at the end of 2017 when the news of the acquisition broke, saying there would be an "opportunity for an R-rated Marvel brand as long as we let audiences know what's coming."

The merger also moves Deadpool's X-Men superhero-mates into the new digs, along with the Kingsman and Planet of the Apes franchises.

That's $71.3 billion well spent.