Deadpool barges in on Stephen Colbert's monologue

It's a busy week for Deadpool. After all, he's got a movie coming out Friday that he's got to promote.

But the Merc with a Mouth making small talk with a late-night show host, sitting legs crossed on a couch, telling inoffensive and charming vacation anecdotes, isn't exactly on-brand.

So Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) walked out during Stephen Colbert's monologue on Tuesday night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"Guys, no one stand up. It's CBS. I know how old your audience is," he told the crowd before hijacking a few of Colbert's Trump-related jokes.

"In our own way," Colbert told him, "we late-night hosts are basically superheroes."

"Because you're all mostly white men?" Deadpool shot back.