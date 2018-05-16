Deadpool barges in on Stephen Colbert's monologue

It's a busy week for Deadpool. After all, he's got a movie coming out Friday that he's got to promote.
But the Merc with a Mouth making small talk with a late-night show host, sitting legs crossed on a couch, telling inoffensive and charming vacation anecdotes, isn't exactly on-brand.
So Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) walked out during Stephen Colbert's monologue on Tuesday night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. (Editor's note: CNET is owned by CBS, which also owns The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.)
"Guys, no one stand up. It's CBS. I know how old your audience is," he told the crowd before hijacking a few of Colbert's Trump-related jokes.
"In our own way," Colbert told him, "we late-night hosts are basically superheroes."
"Because you're all mostly white men?" Deadpool shot back.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.