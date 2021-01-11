Deadpool 3 will reportedly be set in MCU and have R-rating

20th Century Fox

The Marvel Cinematic Universe won't tone down the Merc with a Mouth, it seems. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that Deadpool 3 will place Ryan Reynolds' sweary superhero in the MCU and have an R-rating, Collider reported on Monday.

The movie won't start shooting until 2022, Feige noted, so you won't be seeing MCU Deadpool for a while yet. There'll be a steady stream of Marvel shows and movies to keep you going, with WandaVision kicking off on Disney Plus this Friday.

Reynolds' first two Deadpool adventures came out when 20th Century Fox controlled Marvel's X-Men characters, but Disney acquired the media company (and the rights to those characters) in 2019. Last year, the actor said it was "a win for everyone involved."

It's unclear how much the third Deadpool will link the previous movies -- they were set in a separate continuity, but we might see some reality warping adventures in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

