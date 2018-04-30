Deadpool 2's latest TV spot unveils pole dancing Deadpool

Deadpool 2's final trailer was released a month ago, and was awesome, but this new TV spot? It features Deadpool in a wig and high heels.
It also features Deadpool pole dancing so uh... you're gonna have to watch it. You don't have a choice here.
There's a lot of rehashed footage in there from previous trailers, but eagle-eyed users will find a lot of new stuff to pore over.
