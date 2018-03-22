'Deadpool 2' trailer is out, and the Merc is just as mouthy

Cover the kids' ears. The Merc with a Mouth is back, and he's as R-rated as ever. On Thursday, the first trailer for "Deadpool 2" was released online.

In the sequel, the superhuman antihero decides to assemble the X-Force of comics fame. And if you think no one is going to comment on how derivative that name is, you really need to rewatch the first movie. (And hi, Terry Crews, awesome to see you!) Leslie Uggams gets one of the trailer's best (though not family-friendly) lines, Professor X's wheelchair is taken out for a spin, and an Air Supply song sets the mood in a weirdly wonderful way.

Although this is technically the first traditional trailer for the sequel to 2016's "Deadpool," fans have had hints of what's coming for a while now.

Back in 2017, a cheeky four-minute teaser aired before showings of "Logan." And in February, a video featured Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) stopping the footage to holler about unfinished CGI on Josh Brolin's character, Cable.

In addition to Reynolds and Brolin, the film stars Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy, and Stefan Kapicic. "Deadpool 2" opens May 16 in the UK, May 17 in Australia, and May 18 in the US.