'Deadpool 2' teaser tucked into weird Bob Ross painting skit

Caution: some NSFW Deadpool language incoming:

Snarky super-antihero Deadpool is trading in his chimichangas for a paint brush and some happy little trees.

A new teaser trailer for the "Deadpool" sequel features the masked man giving a Bob Ross-style painting lesson while wearing a Ross wig. And, oh yes, there's some new footage from the movie hidden between the brush strokes.

The late famously friendly public-broadcasting painting teacher Bob Ross couldn't be more different from Deadpool's rude, crude and funny persona, but somehow the blending works.

You'll need to watch through quite a bit of Ross parody before you get to the footage you've been waiting for, which includes some action shots, a look at Negasonic Teenage Warhead flipping the bird, Deadpool rising out of a coffin and plenty of weaponry.

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds teased the teaser last week when he tweeted a poster of the movie characters around a Thanksgiving table.

Thanksgiving in our house is a glorious, non-stop car accident set to the music of cocaine. pic.twitter.com/ngCdgtpgct — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2017

That image makes an appearance in the Bob Ross sketch.

In case this isn't weird enough already, you also need to read the bizarre video description:

"After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza and a pack of sexually aggressive canines as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover."

"Deadpool 2" is set for release in early June 2018.