CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Deadpool 2 takes box office with $301 million opening weekend

The Ryan Reynolds superhero comedy knocks Avengers: Infinity War to second place for the first time.

deadpool-2-og

 20th Century Fox

Deadpool 2 is earning $301 million worldwide from its first box office weekend, which can buy the guy plenty of chimichangas.

The superhero comedy's takeaway has knocked Avengers: Infinity War out of the top spot for the first time in its theatrical run, the latter Marvel movie still being the fourth largest global release of all time, reports Box Office Mojo.

Domestically, Deadpool 2 is estimated to earn $125 million in its opening weekend, becoming the second largest R-rated opening ever behind the original Deadpool film's $132.4 million opening in 2016.

The Merc with a Mouth's strong debut will face even more challenges in its second weekend, during which it will contend with the opening of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

More Deadpool

Next Article: Inside an Amazon warehouse that ships your supersized purchases