Deadpool 2 takes box office with $301 million opening weekend

20th Century Fox

Deadpool 2 is earning $301 million worldwide from its first box office weekend, which can buy the guy plenty of chimichangas.

The superhero comedy's takeaway has knocked Avengers: Infinity War out of the top spot for the first time in its theatrical run, the latter Marvel movie still being the fourth largest global release of all time, reports Box Office Mojo.

Domestically, Deadpool 2 is estimated to earn $125 million in its opening weekend, becoming the second largest R-rated opening ever behind the original Deadpool film's $132.4 million opening in 2016.

The Merc with a Mouth's strong debut will face even more challenges in its second weekend, during which it will contend with the opening of Solo: A Star Wars Story.