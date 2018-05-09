Deadpool demands your spoiler silence, too

Quip-dropping, ultraviolent superhero Deadpool may be feeling a little cut off from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his Deadpool 2 sequel nears release in mid-May. But he's still taking some cues from the Avengers crew with a super-snarky anti-spoiler warning.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds posted the tweet on Wednesday.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo made a splash in early April when they released a message on Twitter asking fans to not spoil the movie for others, ending it with the hashtag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence. Deadpool's parody warning hits all the same notes, but in a decidedly more Deadpool sort of way.

For starters, we get a new subtitle: "Deadpool 2: This is Kind of Your Guys' Fault." It goes on to list some of the secrets that must be kept hidden, including how magician David Blaine catches bullets in his mouth and Colonel Sanders' secret blend of herbs and spices.

The note goes on to drop a (possibly fake) massive spoiler that Deadpool dies in the new movie. Does he really die? Who knows?

The final hashtag reads #WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence.