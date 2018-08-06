Deadpool 2 now on Digital HD: Every way to watch

20th Century Fox

Deadpool 2 is now available to watch at home, along with an extended Super Duper Cut of the movie that adds extended scenes and different jokes.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

The X-Men trainee movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz arrives via digital stores like like iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon and Fandango Now.

You can link any of the aforementioned digital stores to Disney's Movies Anywhere service, giving you the ability to watch your purchased copy on your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

If you want to buy a physical copy of Deadpool 2, you will have to wait until Aug. 21 when the movie arrives at stores on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD.

The lengthier version of Deadpool 2 even includes a few new post-credits scenes, which get even spicier than the ones included in the theatrical release.