'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin's Cable revealed in new photos

Now offering 25 percent off your next autopsy. ☠️ #youremine #deadpool A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Meet the newest friend (or foe?) of the Merc with a Mouth. The first photos of Cable (Josh Brolin) as he will be seen in "Deadpool 2" were posted onto social media this week and he looks ready to fight.

Actors Brolin and Ryan Reynolds (who plays Deadpool aka Wade Wilson) began posting photos Monday of the former actor's look, complete with a big gun in tow.

In the comics, Cable is a time-traveling mutant who sometimes fights with (and occasionally against) Deadpool. While their relationship dynamics for this film aren't known yet, an on-set photo that Reynolds posted on Twitter Tuesday shows the anti-heroes as the best of friends... when Deadpool is a doll.

Josh Brolin and I love to just hang out and chat between takes. He calls me his lil' Shake Weight™. pic.twitter.com/Thru3iS48w — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

Reynolds has been giving fans plenty of early looks into the production of "Deadpool 2," including an announcement when shooting began in June and revealing that actress Zazie Beetz is playing Domino with dominoes.

"Deadpool 2," which is set for a June 1, 2018 release, is currently one of three X-Men movies scheduled to debut in 2018. The others are "The New Mutants" on April 13, 2018 and "Dark Phoenix" (which will feature a hard journey for James McAvoy's Professor Xavier) on November 2, 2018.