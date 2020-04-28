Deadly Premonition 2 brings surreal survival horror to Nintendo Switch in July

RisingStar Games

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will bring back the Twin Peaks surrealness when it launches for the Nintendo Switch on July 10. The new video game acts as both a prequel and a sequel, taking place in present-day Boston and in 2005 in Le Carré, a small town in New Orleans.

Nintendo tweeted the release date on Tuesday along with a short trailer for the game. While the video doesn't show much of the game, it looks to have a clear influence from the HBO show, True Detective.

Developed by Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro, the original Deadly Premonition didn't win over critics when it came out in 2010. It did, however, developer a cult fanbase who fell in love with the quirky characters and mystery story even though the gameplay was a bit lacking.