Deadly Class, the comic book based show executive produced by Avengers' Joe and Anthony Russo, is premiering on Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. on the Syfy network in the US.
The network announced the premiere date and a teaser trailer Saturday during New York Comic Con, during which the first episode is being screened for fans at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
This is breaking and will be updated.
Discuss: Deadly Class premiere date, new teaser trailer revealed at NYCC
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.