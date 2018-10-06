CNET también está disponible en español.

Deadly Class premiere date, new teaser trailer revealed at NYCC

The comic book drama being executed produced by the Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo debuts in January.

Deadly Class, the comic book based show executive produced by Avengers' Joe and Anthony Russo, is premiering on Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. on the Syfy network in the US.

The network announced the premiere date and a teaser trailer Saturday during New York Comic Con, during which the first episode is being screened for fans at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

This is breaking and will be updated.

