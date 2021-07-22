Dead Space remake headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC, EA confirms

Electronic Arts

After months of speculation, Electronic Arts confirmed it's working on a remake of its 2008 hit game Dead Space. The company didn't say when the re-release will hit, but did say it'll only be available for the next-generation consoles, including Sony's PlayStation 5, Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

"Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team," Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space for EA, said in a statement.

The announcement came during the company's EA Play livestream, where it announced updates to its other popular titles, including the online shooting game Apex Legends and the forthcoming war simulation title Battlefield 2042.

Dead Space is the latest in a series of titles the video game companies have turned to in an effort to revisit their biggest hits. Though it's something game companies have done for years with varying success, some developers have found there's massive interest when it's the right game. For Square Enix, that game was Final Fantasy VII, an adventure epic considered one of the most influential titles of all time. Its new iteration, appropriately named Final Fantasy VII Remake, earned a rare top score from CNET sister site GameSpot, which said the game was an "essential" play. CNET's Dan Van Boom called it "a love letter" to the original.

EA hasn't offered many details about its new Dead Space, though the company did say it'll include "improvements to gameplay, while staying true to the original." The original Dead Space trilogy was developed by Visceral Games, which was shuttered in 2017 following the cancellation of a Star Wars-related title it was working on. This new iteration is being built by EA Motive, which developed the popular spaceship dogfight game Star Wars: Squadrons and worked on Star Wars: Battlefront II.