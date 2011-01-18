Dead Space gets Salvaged with new iPad comic app

Dead Space, the survival horror console game that frightened us out of our wits in 2008, is now an iPad comic. It's a tie-in designed to scare up excitement for the new Dead Space game coming to iPhone and iPad later this month.

The app is called Dead Space: Salvage, and it costs £4.99 in the App Store. It picks up from the end of the original game, as the blurb explains (er, possible spoiler ahead):

"The USG Ishimura, the most famous of the Planetcracker class starships, is flung from orbit around Aegis VII after the disastrous events of Dead Space. It is lost somewhere in deep space, and both the Government and a powerful religious sect called 'Unitology' believe it may still hold the Red Marker, an alien artifact that promises great power for either side, and both will stop at nothing to reach it first!"

The comic itself is the work of author Antony Johnston and sci-fi artist Christopher Shy. You can pinch and zoom to get a closer look at the artwork, while swiping to turn the virtual pages.

What about the iPhone and iPad game, though? EA will be releasing it on 25 January to tie in with the console release of Dead Space 2. Pocket Gamer describes it as "a full third-person shooter, letting you roam about the space station environment at your leisure". Being scared senseless doesn't sound very leisurely to us, but there you go.



The game will also use in-app purchases for extra kit and weapons. Here's a video to whet your appetite:

