DC's 'Black Adam' Delayed From July to October

Warner Bros.

Black Adam, the next DC superhero movie slated to be released by Warner Bros., has shifted its launch date by a few months. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on Instagram Wednesday that Black Adam will now land in theaters Oct. 21 instead of July 29.

"We are moving and grooving, and we are changing release dates," The Rock said in a video on Instagram. "Black Adam will now move to October 21st, right before Halloween, playing through Thanksgiving, and playing through the Christmas holidays."

A sizzle reel in February showed off new footage from Black Adam, as well as The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, giving us a first glimpse of some of the newest characters hitting the big screen.

Read also: The Batman Movies Ranked: From Robert Pattinson's Batman to 'The Dark Knight'

Following on from The Batman, which was released in March, Black Adam will introduce the Justice Society of America including Hawkman (played by Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). You can see all four of those new characters in costume, including Centineo looking taller than buildings, in the sizzle reel.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC is about to change," The Rock added in his Instagram caption Wednesday.

The Flash is set to be released on Nov. 4, followed by the Aquaman sequel on Dec. 16. Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.