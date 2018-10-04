DC Universe's Titans team up to fight in new trailer

DC Universe's Titans can be seen teaming up to fight in the latest trailer for the series, which was released Thursday at New York's Comic-Con.

The trailer shows a mix of footage from the first three episodes of Titans, which heavily feature Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft) and Koriand'r (Anna Diop), and some new scenes with Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).

The first three episodes of Titans leave a brutal first impression, with the early story of the team featuring violent brawls and substantially darker material than what audiences may be used to seeing from the team.

Titans will get plenty of time to tell its more mature story -- it has already received a green light for a second season.

Titans' first season will consist of 11 episodes, debuting on Oct. 12 in the US on the DC Universe service and streaming in other countries on Netflix.