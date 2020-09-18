DC Universe streaming service will become Universe Infinite comics platform

DC Comics

DC Universe started out as a streaming service for original DC superhero content -- but with shows like Harley Quinn finding a home on HBO Max, the service is set to evolve this January. Specifically, it'll become DC Universe Infinite, a supersized subscription service for DC Comics.

The service launches on Jan. 21 for $7.99 per month, or $74.99 for a year-long subscription. DC says that subscribers will be able to read 24,000 comic book titles at launch, along with digital-first titles and access to exclusive fan events. Recently released titles featuring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and other DC mainstays will make their way onto the platform in digital format six months after the physical copies arrive in stores. Those who subscribe during the initial preorder run will receive a $10 voucher to the DC Shop on Feb. 1 -- and make that $25 if you lock in a year-long subscription.

"Our fans love the platform's robust library of comic books and, with the transformation, we will not disappoint," said DC publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee. "I'm excited to share that not only will DC Universe Infinite members still be able to read all of the great comics that they've enjoyed but new issues are debuting on the platform quicker than before, digital first exclusives are being created, and the members-only events will begin as soon as possible."

The move comes as DC nestles in with HBO, with original DC programming making a home on the HBO Max streaming service. A third season of the Harley Quinn animated series starring Kaley Cuoco was just announced for the platform earlier today, with all seasons of the show now sitting as an HBO exclusive.

"HBO Max will be the home for premium video content that will include new DC series, key DC classics and DC Universe originals like Young Justice Seasons 1-4, Titans Seasons 1-3, Doom Patrol Seasons 1-3, and DC's Stargirl Season 1," DC Comics added in its press release announcing the move.

To that end, DC is extending its offer for DC Universe subscribers to add HBO Max membership for $4.99 per month. Fans can jump on that deal through the end of October.

