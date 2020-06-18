DC superhero podcasts are headed to Spotify

DC/Spotify

It's a bird. It's a plane. It's a podcast.

A series of scripted, narrative podcasts based on DC heroes and villains like Superman, Batman, The Joker and Wonder Woman could be heading to Spotify soon.

DC Entertainment (a subsidiary of Warner Bros.) is partnering with Spotify in a multiyear deal to produce and stream this new batch of podcasts on the platform exclusively, DC and Spotify said Thursday.

The companies also said they could make podcasts based on other Warner Bros. intellectual property, not necessarily just DC superheroes.

Earlier in the week, Warner Bros. also said it would be hosting DC FanDome, a free, 24-hour virtual conference in August including the cast and creators of movies and shows like Wonder Woman 1984, Supergirl and Aquaman.

See also: Spotify Connect: What it is and how it works