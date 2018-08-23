DC streaming platform to launch daily show for your comics fix

DC Entertainment

Need another way to stay on top of all the latest superhero news? DC Daily, a daily news show covering what's happening in the DC world, will be included in DC Universe, a subscription streaming service covering DC movies, comics and shows.

"DC Daily will offer fans entertaining news and insights, exclusive guest appearances, interviews and panel discussions with some of the most knowledgeable voices in the DC universe," the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

The show kicks off Aug. 29 with a livestream hosted by comedian and comic book writer Kevin Smith.

For those who won't be paying the $7.99 per month subscription for DC Universe, certain segments of the show be available outside the app. DC Universe is expected to launch before the end of the year.