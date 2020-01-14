DC officially connects the TV and film universes in surprise Crisis cameo

The CW

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The CW Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Fans of DC Comics finally got to see the TV versions of their favorite superheroes collide with their movie counterparts in The CW's Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover series.

In Chapter 4 of Crisis on Infinite Earths on Tuesday night, there was a surprising cameo by actor Ezra Miller reprising his role as Flash from Warner Bros.' 2017 Justice League.

The Flash cameo took place after Oliver Queen/The Spectre (played by Stephen Amell) tells Barry Allen/Flash (Grant Gustin) to search for his missing friends.

The Flash had found himself separated from the remaining Paragons (characters that represent ultimate level of heroism) when the Anti-Monitor attacked him inside the Speed Force.

Gustin's Allen runs into STAR Labs wearing his Flash costume, only to be shocked to discover Miller's Barry Allen there too. This officially connects the TV and film universes of DC Comics.

As expected, Flash fans showed their excitement for the cameo on social media.

"I am literally losing my mind right now. Biggest crossover ever - DC and CW just did it," one user tweeted.

"Best. Crossover. Ever," another fan tweeted.

The final episode of the crossover event airs Tuesday night with Legends of Tomorrow.