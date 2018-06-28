If Disney can have its own streaming service, why not DC?

The comic book company on Thursday unveiled the details of DC Universe, a long-teased subscription service that will include exclusive new shows, previous DC films and TV shows and a curated list of comics.

No price was announced, but if you're super keen you can sign up for beta access, which will open in August. The full service will launch in fall, the company said.

DC detailed five new shows coming to Universe: Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn. Some will be live action, and others, like Harley Quinn, will be animated. As far as stuff you've already seen goes, DC said Wonder Woman, Green Lantern: First Flight and the first four Superman movies will launch with the service. TV shows like Batman: The Animated Series, will also be included.

As far as comics goes, there'll be "thousands" available on DC Universe. That means all the ones following well-known superheroes -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and so on -- are likely to be included.

By offering comics, movies and TV shows, the service looks to merge elements of Marvel Unlimited, Marvel's subscription service that gives you access to over 20,000 of its comics, with Disney's upcoming streaming platform. Marvel Unlimited currently costs $9.99 a month, while Disney's service, which will include titles from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and (duh) Disney, hasn't yet been priced.

