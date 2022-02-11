DC heroes sizzle reel teases The Batman, Black Adam, Aquaman 2 and The Flash

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. released a new sizzle reel Friday showing off brand new footage from the four DC superhero movies coming out in 2022: The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The reel gives us our first glimpse of some of the newest characters hitting the big screen -- and emphasizes the movies will be released only in theaters.

The Batman footage features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman telling Robert Pattinson's Batman that "If we don't stand up, no one will." The Batman, which will explore Batman's earlier years, is set to hit theaters on March 4. It will also star Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as The Penguin, although they don't appear in the latest sizzle reel.

"My son dreamed of a better world. That's why he saved me," Dwayne The Rock Johnson says as Black Adam in the reel released Friday.

Following The Batman's release in March, Black Adam will come out July 29, and will also introduce the Justice Society of America including Hawkman (played by Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). You can see all four of those new characters in their full epic costumes, including Centineo looking taller than buildings, in the new sizzle reel.

Warner Bros.

The new footage from The Flash sees the character asked why he's fighting to save this timeline and universe if he could be anywhere, at any time. The Flash will hit the big screen on Nov. 4 and is set to star two Flashes, with Ezra Miller appearing to play two alternate reality versions of the character after his debut in the Justice League movies.

Warner Bros.

Rounding out the sizzle reel is Jason Momoa's Aquaman, who says, "What can be greater than a king? A hero."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release on Dec. 16. Momoa will star alongside Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Read more: How to watch The Batman: Will the movie be on HBO Max?