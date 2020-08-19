CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

How to watch the Democratic National Convention 2020 2021 Ram TRX reveal Ghost of Tsushima adding co-op multiplayer Stimulus bill negotiations Verizon updates 5G plans Google Meet vs. Hangouts

DC FanDome will be split across two dates

The virtual event will happen this Saturday and on Sept. 12.

Listen
- 00:54
wonder-woman-1984-warner-bros-gal-gadot-promo

Your first dose of DC hype is coming this weekend, and will include Wonder Woman 1984.

 Warner Bros

DC FanDome is expanding into next month. The initial part of the free virtual event  for fans of the DC superhero comics, movies, games and TV series is still scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 22, with an added event on Saturday, Sept. 12, as previously reported by CNET sister site GameSpot.

This weekend's panels will include movies like James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, The Flash and others. That eight-hour block is made up of panels from its Hall of Heroes set -- basically this virtual event's equivalent of a convention's "main stage."

On Sept. 12, there'll be a second virtual event starting at 10 a.m. PT. It'll be called DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse, and you'll be able to tailor this one to your liking by creating your own schedule from the on-demand selection of panels.

It's not clear if the panels will be available at a later date, and GameSpot noted that DC has more surprises in store for this Saturday's event.

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

See all photos