DC FanDome will be split across two dates

Warner Bros

DC FanDome is expanding into next month. The initial part of the free virtual event for fans of the DC superhero comics, movies, games and TV series is still scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 22, with an added event on Saturday, Sept. 12, as previously reported by CNET sister site GameSpot.

This weekend's panels will include movies like James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, The Flash and others. That eight-hour block is made up of panels from its Hall of Heroes set -- basically this virtual event's equivalent of a convention's "main stage."

On Sept. 12, there'll be a second virtual event starting at 10 a.m. PT. It'll be called DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse, and you'll be able to tailor this one to your liking by creating your own schedule from the on-demand selection of panels.

It's not clear if the panels will be available at a later date, and GameSpot noted that DC has more surprises in store for this Saturday's event.