CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Enter to win* a streamer and DC Universe merch!

One lucky Instagram follower will take home a Roku Express and a bunch of swag exclusive to DC Universe members.

DC Universe

In honor of today's premiere of Doom Patrol, we are teaming up with DC Entertainment to bring you this kick-ass sweepstakes.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 reasons why the DCEU will not die
3:45

One winner will take home a bundle including a Roku Express, featured on our media streamer's best list, to watch on DC Universe's streaming service along with merch exclusive to DC Universe members. Now you can feel like a superhero, too, with a Wonder Woman T-Shirt (Women's size medium), Young Justice Team Hoodie (size large), Batman: Gotham City Denim Jacket (size large), a Wonder Woman S'well Bottle, Aquaman Collectible and more. The prize has an ARV of US$365.00.

You can enter to win* by heading over to our Instagram account and liking the post about the giveaway. You must be following to win.

View this post on Instagram

💥GIVEAWAY TIME💥 In honor of today's premiere of Doom Patrol, we're giving away a bundle of goodies from DC Entertainment! One lucky winner will be taking home one Roku Express, one Gotham City denim jacket, one Aquaman collectible, one Young Justice hoodie, and more! This awesome prize package is courtesy of @DCComics. To enter you must be a follower and: 1. Like the post on CNET's Instagram account related to this Sweepstakes 2. Post on Instagram using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway 3. Tag your friends in SEPARATE comments below 👇 using #CNETgiveaway (Max. 5 friends) *Keep in mind that every action gets you an entry and you will get up to seven total entries to increase your chances of winning. This giveaway ends on Sunday, Feb. 17. One (1) winner chosen. USA, Canada and Puerto Rico only, void where prohibited. Read the rules by hitting the link in our bio or here --> https://cnet.co/Rules

A post shared by CNET (@cnet) on

Are you feeling extra-lucky? If you want to increase your chances of claiming the grand prize, tag up to five friends in separate comments below and get one entry per friend. You can also post or repost on your personal account using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway for one extra entry. The maximum number of entries per contestant for this online sweepstakes is seven. Good luck!

Every Avengers: Endgame character flash at the start of that Super Bowl trailer: At the very start of the Super Bowl TV Spot, we see several quick shots of most of the dead heroes. Here's who you missed.

How to watch every Marvel movie *and* show in order: here's how to watch everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the perfect order.

Next Article: Why Amazon’s dream of a New York City headquarters imploded