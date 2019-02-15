In honor of today's premiere of Doom Patrol, we are teaming up with DC Entertainment to bring you this kick-ass sweepstakes.
One winner will take home a bundle including a Roku Express, featured on our media streamer's best list, to watch on DC Universe's streaming service along with merch exclusive to DC Universe members. Now you can feel like a superhero, too, with a Wonder Woman T-Shirt (Women's size medium), Young Justice Team Hoodie (size large), Batman: Gotham City Denim Jacket (size large), a Wonder Woman S'well Bottle, Aquaman Collectible and more. The prize has an ARV of US$365.00.
You can enter to win* by heading over to our Instagram account and liking the post about the giveaway. You must be following to win.
Are you feeling extra-lucky? If you want to increase your chances of claiming the grand prize, tag up to five friends in separate comments below and get one entry per friend. You can also post or repost on your personal account using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway for one extra entry. The maximum number of entries per contestant for this online sweepstakes is seven. Good luck!
