DC Comics reveals cast of Netflix's The Sandman

DC Comics announced the cast of the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Wednesday. The series, which tells the story of the Lord of Dreams, Morpheus (aka Sandman and Dream), and his family members Death, Destruction, Destiny, Despair, Desire and Delirium, will be led by Tom Sturridge as Dream and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer.

Here's the new cast announcement:

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death.

Mason Alexander Park as Desire.

Donna Preston as Despair.

Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall.

Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps.

Niamh Walsh as Young Ethel Cripps.

David Thewlis as John Dee.

Kyo Ra as Rose Walker.

Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.

Stephen Fry as Gilbert.

Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine.

Sandra James Young as Unity Kincaid.

They join the previously announced Sandman cast members of Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain.

The Sandman on Netflix will also be given a new modern-day setting, according to an interview Gaiman gave in 2019.

"The idea is to stay faithful to Sandman, but to do it for now rather than making it a 1980s period piece," Gaiman said in Nov. 2019. "In Sandman No. 1, there is a sleeping sickness that occurs because Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, is captured in 1916, and in 1988 he escapes ... instead of him being a captive for about 80 years, he's going to be a captive for about 110 years and that will change things."

Gaiman is executive producing the Netflix series of The Sandman.

There's no release date yet, with filming delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.