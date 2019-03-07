Time to "spring forward" this weekend: On Saturday night, March 9, you'll set your clocks ahead one hour, meaning you'll lose an hour of sleep.
To help you cope, Forto is offering a free six-pack of coffee shots! That's after applying promo code DAYLIGHT at checkout, though that link should automatically plunk it in there for you. Regular price: $11.95.See it at Forto
As you might expect, this is a limited-time, one-per-customer, while-supplies-last kind of thing. Just choose any Forto six-pack, add it to your cart and check out. Even shipping is free!
Forto offers cold-brew coffee shots with either 100mg or 200mg of caffeine. They're available in a variety of awesome-sounding flavors: Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Spice Latte and so on. (Pure Black is an option as well, purists.) You can also get a sample pack.
I can't imagine these will last long, but I hope you'll be able to snag one!
Read more: The best coffee makers for 2019
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!
Google Play: We've cracked down on bad apps: Google says it rejected at least 55 percent more app submissions in 2018.
The best meal kit delivery services: Are you an enthusiastic cook with not enough time? These services can help.
Discuss: Daylight Savings deal: Free six-pack of Forto cold-brew coffee shots
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.