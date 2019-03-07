Daylight Savings deal: Free six-pack of Forto cold-brew coffee shots

Forto

Time to "spring forward" this weekend: On Saturday night, March 9, you'll set your clocks ahead one hour, meaning you'll lose an hour of sleep.

To help you cope, Forto is offering a free six-pack of coffee shots! That's after applying promo code DAYLIGHT at checkout, though that link should automatically plunk it in there for you. Regular price: $11.95.

As you might expect, this is a limited-time, one-per-customer, while-supplies-last kind of thing. Just choose any Forto six-pack, add it to your cart and check out. Even shipping is free!

Forto offers cold-brew coffee shots with either 100mg or 200mg of caffeine. They're available in a variety of awesome-sounding flavors: Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Spice Latte and so on. (Pure Black is an option as well, purists.) You can also get a sample pack.

I can't imagine these will last long, but I hope you'll be able to snag one!

The best coffee makers for 2019

