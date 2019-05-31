David Tennant stars in Amazon Prime's new show

Sophie Mutevelian

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services such as Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

I'm excited about Good Omens. The trailer looked great, the cast looks great and CNET's review of Good Omens is positive. The plot is simple: An angel and a demon have to work together to stop the apocalypse. What's not to like?

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: For June, HBO NOW has added the Darkman trilogy. I know what you're thinking: "Liam Neeson's underrated masterpiece has two sequels?" True story, true believer. Things get weirder in the sequels though. Arnold Vosloo replaces Neeson. That's right. The guy who played the mummy in The Mummy, The Mummy Returns and Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride (at Universal Studios theme parks) is our substitute Neeson.

