David Attenborough wants to show you some fossils (in VR)

Sir David Attenborough is coming to your living room to show you some fossils (sort of).

The legendary soft-voiced naturalist and broadcaster will appear in a virtual reality experience from Sky. Entitled "Hold the World", the VR experience allows you to take a closer look at items in London's Natural History Museum. Strap on your VR headset and fire up the Sky VR app to turn over and examine fossils, bones and skulls, while the virtual Sir David is on hand to explain what you're looking at.

"Hold The World offers people a unique opportunity: to examine rare objects, some millions of years old, up close," said Sir David in a press release. "It represents an extraordinary new step in how people can explore and experience nature, all from the comfort of their own homes."

In other Sky news, the broadcaster will show this summer's Test cricket series between England and South Africa in Ultra HD. And Sky has extended its relationship with US broadcaster HBO to spend $250 million (about £19.4m) on new high-end drama from both the US and Europe.