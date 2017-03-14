Netflix

Dave Chappelle has been absent from the comedy scene for a very long time, but fans won't have to wait much longer for new material.

His triumphant return is scheduled to debut on March 21 on Netflix, and today the company shared a first glimpse of what to expect. The stand-up special, titled "Two Cities, One Event" features Chappelle performing in Los Angeles and Austin.

In the trailer, his sharp observational humor is soundtracked by A Tribe Called Quest. Never one to shy away from controversial subject matters, topics covered include ISIS, the deadliness of table salt and OJ Simpson.

It's Chappelle's first stand-up special in 13 years, so the thirst for his new material is real. The good news is that he has another special with Netflix in the pipeline, but a date for its release has yet to be announced.