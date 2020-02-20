Data breach hits US defense agency responsible for securing combat IT

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

An agency under the US Department of Defense was hit by a data breach that affected personal information. Hackers stole Social Security numbers and other personal data, according to a letter reportedly sent to a victim of the breach, according to a Reuters report on Thursday.

The Defense Information Systems Agency, or DISA, is responsible for providing IT support to combat missions, in addition to securing White House communications, according to the agency's website.

DISA spokesperson Charles Prichard confirmed Thursday the agency had detected a breach of personally identifiable information on a system it hosts, and was in the process of notifying those affected by letter. Those caught up in the breach will also receive a follow-up letter with more information about how the agency will help them respond to the incident. That will include free credit-monitoring services for everyone involved, he said.

"DISA has conducted a thorough investigation of this incident and taken appropriate measures to secure the network," Prichard said.

It's unclear how many people were affected by the breach, which reportedly occurred between May and July 2019. Other major data breaches that exposed Social Security numbers include the hack of the US Office of Personnel Management in 2015 and the attack on Equifax in 2017. Stolen Social Security numbers create a risk of identity theft.

Prichard said DISA has no evidence the stolen information has been misused, but security experts note that it is very difficult to track how a specific data breach leads to later crimes.

With a stolen Social Security, criminals may open new lines of credit, or it to claim government benefits and tax refunds, among other things. The FTC and the Identity Theft Resource Center both provide advice on how to respond if you're affected by a data breach that includes your Social Security number or other sensitive information.