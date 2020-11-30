Darth Vader's original helmet reportedly recovered after burglary

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Darth Vader's helmet was among a stash of Star Wars memorabilia allegedly stolen from Bad Robot Productions in Santa Monica, California. TMZ on Monday reported that law enforcement responded to the Bad Robot building, where security personnel said 38-year-old Frank Hebert was caught on surveillance video breaking in.

Hebert allegedly walked out with a shopping cart full of Star Wars memorabilia, including Darth Vader's original helmet. Police reportedly spotted Hebert pushing the shopping cart not far from the building and arrested him.

TMZ reported that the stolen items were returned to their owners and Hebert was booked for non-residential burglary. Director J.J. Abrams is the co-founder and co-CEO of Bad Robot.

CNET contacted Bad Robot and the Santa Monica Police Department. We'll update when we hear back. The news comes just more than a day after the death of David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films.