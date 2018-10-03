Darth Vader's creepy castle is now an otherworldly Star Wars Lego set

Darth Vader's castle, a creepy bad-guy stronghold located on the volcanic world of Mustafar, isn't as well-known in Star Wars lore as, say, the Millennium Falcon.

But like the Falcon, the mysterious castle, too, is getting its own massive Lego set, and this isn't something your preschooler will be able to snap together in an hour. We're talking serious Star Wars hobbyists here.

The building set boasts 1,060 pieces. The five minifigures that come with it include two versions of Darth Vader: the imposing, black-cloaked figure with which fans are so familiar, and a more exposed Vader healing in the Bacta Tank in which he'd rest after his near-fatal injuries. The three other figures are two Royal Guards and an Imperial Transport Pilot.

Other details include the bacta tank itself, a brick-built lava flow, an underground hangar with mouse droid and docking station, an ancient Sith shrine, and a buildable TIE Advanced Fighter model with stud shooters and space to sit.

When completed, the castle measures over 16 inches (41 cm) high, 11 inches (28 cm) wide, and 9 inches (23 cm) deep, and the TIE fighter is 2 inches (6 cm) high, 11 inches (28 cm) wide, and 9 inches (23 cm) deep.

Starting on Thursday, Oct. 4, the set can be preordered from Amazon.com for $129.99 (£100, AU$183), and it'll be available in time for the holidays.