David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars movies, has died at 85 following a short illness, the actor's family and management team confirmed on Saturday evening. Prowse's death is "a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world," his agent Thomas Bowington told the BBC.

It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85. #DaveProwse @starwars #DarthVader #GreenCrossCodeMan #iconic #actor #bodybuilder #MBE pic.twitter.com/dL2RmdIqg8 — Bowington Management (@BowingtonM) November 29, 2020

Prowse was best known for his role as Darth Vader in the original Star Wars film trilogy that included A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. Legend has it Prowse was given alternate lines to say in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi so the big reveal in the movies would be kept secret. But because of his prominent UK accent, his voice was considered unsuitable for the part of the intimidating sci-fi villain, so his dialog was dubbed over by the voice of actor James Earl Jones.

Prowse was also famous for his role as UK road safety character Green Cross Code Man, who reminded kids to "Stop, look and listen" before crossing a street. This role earned him the coveted award Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Prowse's long career included memorable characters in the films A Clockwork Orange, Horror of Frankenstein and Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell, as well as the TV shows The Saint, Space 1999 and Doctor Who.

He published his autobiography Straight from the Force's Mouth in 2011.

"So sad to hear David Prowse has passed," fellow Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted on Sunday. "He was a kind man and much more than Darth Vader ... He loved his fans as much as they loved him."

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

Young Boba Fett actor Daniel Logan also paid tribute. "Sad to hear of the passing of a Star Wars family member - RIP Dave Prowse," Logan tweeted. "Darth Vader wouldn't be the same without you in the costume."

Sad to hear of the passing of a #StarWars family member. RIP Dave Prowse. Darth Vader wouldn't be the same without you in the costume. We had many fun times & laughs at cons together over the years. Glad to have been able to call you a friend. Rest now and be one with the Force! pic.twitter.com/st28CQGckF — Daniel Logan (@Daniel_Logan) November 29, 2020

Star Wars fans took to social media to pay tribute to Prowse and his legacy. Here are some of their comments.

I am very sad to hear the news about the passing of David Prowse. He was nothing but kind to me the brief time I worked with him. Star Wars has brought me so much joy and been my friend since I was a little girl. Getting to work with Darth Vader will be a memory I hold dear ❤️ pic.twitter.com/02yogCGI6J — Consetta Parker (@parkerpublicist) November 29, 2020

It was so fun watching the videos of him acting out the lines on set before James Earl Jones dubbed over. RIP David Prowse 🙏🙏 https://t.co/pNdgOmDa8Z pic.twitter.com/xEiYZ9R2g0 — Jay Shatara (@JShataraTV) November 29, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of #DaveProwse ..The ultimate villian for a lot of #StarWars fans around the world.. I met him at a fan event & he was a gentleman with some great stories...!!☹️☹️.. It goes without saying and to paraphrase that famous line.."May The Force Be With Him". pic.twitter.com/tB1tsvR5jT — Colin Craig (@collycomic) November 29, 2020

So much about what makes Darth Vader so intimidating is because of David Prowse. He gave the Sith Lord a physicality that would make him an icon. What a legacy to leave behind. Rest in peace, Dave Prowse. You were a powerhouse. 🖤💔 pic.twitter.com/U98CB7dsgr — Damien's Merry Scary Christmas. 🎃🎄 (@lofivampire) November 29, 2020

I was lucky enough to meet #DaveProwse at Dallas Comic Con a few years ago, and he couldn't have been more kind. The way he brought Vader to life on screen through his physicality, will live on forever. He was a huge staple in the middle of Star Wars and he will be greatly missed pic.twitter.com/KXeZwrBlpE — Taylor (@Enerdtayment) November 29, 2020

We've learned that Dave Prowse has passed away. He played Darth Vader in the original trilogy, shown here in a rare moment unmasked on set with Boba Fett.



Here is his obituary confirmed moments ago by the BBC News: https://t.co/7kuDGV7TM2 🪦



He was 85 years old. pic.twitter.com/h9rpahhzz8 — Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) November 29, 2020

RIP Dave Prowse pic.twitter.com/kUzbGrlAhe — Chris Bowstead ❤🩺🌈🔬🧪🔭 #AortaKnowBetter (@BunsenLearner) November 29, 2020

As we mourn the passing of #DaveProwse, let us remember he was not only known for playing #DarthVader in #StarWars. He also had a notable performance in #StanleyKubrick’s #AClockworkOrange as the towering aide, Julian.



Rest in peace, David Prowse. pic.twitter.com/AvirTdOdxV — Screen Thrill (@ScreenThrill) November 29, 2020