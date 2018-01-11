Dark Souls, Mario Tennis and more coming to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

For weeks, Nintendo fans have been waiting for a new Nintendo Direct -- the focused, digital presentations the company gives to announce new Switch and 3DS games. This week, anticipation reached its peak after Nintendo laced its Twitter feed with cryptic, messages. The community overanalyzed these messages, but found nothing.

Today, it happened. Nintendo posted a short Nintendo Direct Mini episode early this morning to quietly announce a new Mario Tennis game, Nintendo Switch versions of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (now with more Funky Kong!), Hyrule Warriors, DLC for Super Mario Odyssey and surprisingly, two mature titles: Payday 2 and Dark Souls Remastered.

All in all, it's a decent peek at Nintendo's 2018, but there's one big elephant in the room. Little is known about Nintendo's plans for its paid online service for the Switch, which promises to offer a selection of classic Nintendo games to subscribers.

Still, it's not a bad start for Nintendo fans hungry to know what they'll be playing soon. And Dark Souls on the Nintendo Switch? Come on, that's pretty rad.



Want to see everything? Here's the Direct Mini itself, plus our thoughts on all of today's announcements.

Mario Tennis Aces -- Let's face it: Mario Tennis Ultra Smash on the Wii U was a disappointment. But with Aces promising the first story mode for the series since Mario Tennis for Game Boy Advance, it could be a return to glory for the franchise.



What are you looking forward to in this Nintendo Direct? Let us know in the comments below!