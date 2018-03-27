Mutants make way for Queen!

20th Century Fox is changing around its movie release dates for the X-Men sequel "Dark Phoenix" and the X-Men character film "The New Mutants."

Enlarge Image Alan Markfield

Both comic book films are delayed until 2019, so "Bohemian Rhapsody," a biopic on the band Queen, can hit theaters on Nov. 2 instead of its original Dec. 25 opening date.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is now pushed to February 2019 from its original Nov. 2, 2018 date. The original April 2018 release date for "The New Mutants" was reshuffled to February 2019, and now it's been moved again to Aug. 2, 2019, according to a report from Deadline.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" stars Sophie Turner reprising her role as complicated superhero Jean Grey. In the film, Grey develops more powers that corrupt and transform her into Dark Phoenix. The film will show her fellow X-Men grappling with the decision to save her or protect the humans threatened by her dark powers.

Directed by Simon Kinberg, "Dark Phoenix" also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hoult and Evan Peters.

"The New Mutants" tells the story of five young mutants, also part of the X-Men comics story arc, at the beginning of discovering their powerful abilities while held in a secret facility against their will. They fight to escape to save themselves, and maybe a few humans along the way.

The film, written and directed by Josh Boone, stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Colbi Gannett.

"Mr. Robot" star Rami Malek plays legendary Queen singer Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," directed by Dexter Fletcher and Bryan Singer.