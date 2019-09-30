Dark mode comes to Pinterest

Pinterest

Pinterest is the latest app to jump on the dark mode craze, with the photo sharing company launching the setting Monday. It's available globally on both iOS and Android, Pinterest said, and will darken the interface on the phone app.

Dark mode inverts the colors of apps by putting white text on a black background, which is said to reduce smartphone battery usage and cause less strain on eyes. The mode has seen a surge in popularity across mobile and desktop apps, as well as on websites.

According to Pinterest, dark mode has been the top requested feature by its users.

"[We've] heard ... that the white background can be too bright when they're winding down with recipes, dream travels and latest fashion finds."

To enable dark mode on the Android Pinterest app, you can select it either through your phone settings or your Pinterest app settings. On iOS, you can go to your phone's settings, select "Display and Brightness," then select dark mode.