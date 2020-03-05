In what might be the most realistic version of the childhood game The Floor Is Lava, daredevil Nik Wallenda crossed the crater of an active volcano on a tightrope on Wednesday.
Wallenda, whose family has a multigenerational reputation for daring stunts, took 31 minutes to make the 1,800-foot walk across what's known as "The Mouth of Hell," or the crater of the Masaya volcano in Nicaragua. It was part of of a special for ABC called Volcano, Live!
For the stunt, Wallenda wore goggles and a respirator mask, given the volcano's noxious fumes. He also wore a harness, upsetting certain denizens of the internet.
Once off the tightrope, Wallenda tweeted, "There's no better feeling than wrapping your arms around your family after a moment like that!"
Discuss: Daredevil Nik Wallenda tightrope walks his way across active volcano
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.