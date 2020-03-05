Daredevil Nik Wallenda tightrope walks his way across active volcano

Screenshot/CNET

In what might be the most realistic version of the childhood game The Floor Is Lava, daredevil Nik Wallenda crossed the crater of an active volcano on a tightrope on Wednesday.

Wallenda, whose family has a multigenerational reputation for daring stunts, took 31 minutes to make the 1,800-foot walk across what's known as "The Mouth of Hell," or the crater of the Masaya volcano in Nicaragua. It was part of of a special for ABC called Volcano, Live!

For the stunt, Wallenda wore goggles and a respirator mask, given the volcano's noxious fumes. He also wore a harness, upsetting certain denizens of the internet.

Once off the tightrope, Wallenda tweeted, "There's no better feeling than wrapping your arms around your family after a moment like that!"

There's no better feeling than wrapping your arms around your family after a moment like that! #VolcanoLivewithNikWallenda pic.twitter.com/3XlVwn3zgb — Nik Wallenda (@NikWallenda) March 5, 2020