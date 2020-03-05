CNET también está disponible en español.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda tightrope walks his way across active volcano

Wallenda crossed the crater of a volcano in Nicaragua.

Nik Wallenda walks across The Mouth of Hell. 

 Screenshot/CNET

In what might be the most realistic version of the childhood game The Floor Is Lava, daredevil Nik Wallenda crossed the crater of an active volcano on a tightrope on Wednesday.

Wallenda, whose family has a multigenerational reputation for daring stunts, took 31 minutes to make the 1,800-foot walk across what's known as "The Mouth of Hell," or the crater of the Masaya volcano in Nicaragua. It was part of of a special for ABC called Volcano, Live!

For the stunt, Wallenda wore goggles and a respirator mask, given the volcano's noxious fumes. He also wore a harness, upsetting certain denizens of the internet

Once off the tightrope, Wallenda tweeted, "There's no better feeling than wrapping your arms around your family after a moment like that!" 

