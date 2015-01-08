'Daredevil' is the man without fear of binge-watching Netflix on 10 April

The man without fear takes to the streets in three months. All 13 hour-long episodes of Marvel superhero TV show "Daredevil" will arrive together at one minute past midnight on 10 April in every country that has Netflix.

"Daredevil" follows the adventures of blind lawyer Matt Murdoch who becomes an acrobatic superhero on New York's streets by night. "Boardwalk Empire" star Charlie Cox plays the title role, with Rosario Dawson and Deborah Ann Woll also on board. Vincent D'Onofrio is the bad guy Wilson Fisk, also known as the Kingpin.

The show is the first of four full series featuring Marvel heroes that will premiere on Netflix rather than on broadcast TV. Martial arts master Iron Fist is yet to be cast, while "Breaking Bad" star Kristen Ritter will play superhero-turned-private eye Jessica Jones, and "Good Wife" alum Mike Colter will take on the role of the near-indestructible Luke Cage.

In the comics Jones and Cage are now married, and the various shows -- all set in New York's Hell's Kitchen neighbourhood -- will cross over with each other before the characters team up as The Defenders for a separate miniseries. The Netflix shows will take a grittier, more ground-level look at the Marvel universe seen in the movies featuring Captain America, Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers.

Daredevil made his first appearance in Marvel comic "Daredevil #1" in 1964, created by Stan Lee, Bill Everett and Jack Kirby. He previously appeared in a 2003 movie starring Ben Affleck, but the less said about that the better.