Danny DeVito as Wolverine? Fans start a petition to make it so

Columbia Pictures

Actor Hugh Jackman may have the honor of earning the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live action Marvel superhero" as Wolverine, but now that he's retired from the film role, fans have a bold suggestion for his replacement.

Why not actor Danny DeVito? DevIto is best known for his brash turns as Louie in the TV series Taxi and Frank in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as various roles in a myriad of movies including Romancing the Stone, Ruthless People, Hoffa, L.A. Confidential and most recently, Jumanji: The Next Level.

Now fans have started a petition to have DeVito play Wolverine in the MCU. It has almost 50,000 signatures, and it's growing.

Petition organizer Ring Arius cites some reasons why DeVito would make the ideal Wolverine. "Danny DeVito's height is a lot closer to the comic books portrayal of Wolverine, with Danny being 4'10" and Wolverine 5'3" tall," Arius wrote.

Warner Bros. Pictures

"We all saw Danny's portrayal of the Trashman," Arius added. "So, we know he is fully capable of fighting, and that he is not afraid when things get dirty."

DeVito is also no stranger to playing well-known comic book characters on film. He played the Penguin in 1992's Batman Returns.

While the chances of DeVito being cast as the next Wolverine are probably low, it's still fun to speculate about the comedic actor waving around metal claws in a fight.

DeVito, Disney and Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.