Daniel Radcliffe reads Harry Potter to your kids (and you) for free

Harry Potter himself will read Harry Potter to your kids this lockdown. Daniel Radcliffe, who wielded the boy wizard's wand for eight movies, is back nearly a decade after he hung up his cloak to read chapter one of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's (Philosopher's) Stone.

You can listen to that magical reading on J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World website (you don't have to sign up, just click play and leave your kids to it) and Spotify here.

Radcliffe isn't the only big name from the Harry Potter universe to lend his voice to the book reading. "Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, Eddie Redmayne and many more will lend their voices and passion to the effort," Spotify announced Tuesday. (I know Beckham isn't technically from the Harry Potter universe, but being English makes it so.)

Spotify would also like you to know that chapters will be released each week between now and the end of June. The chapters will also be available on Spotify Kids -- Spotify's standalone beta app for kids -- which is "exclusive to Spotify Premium Family subscribers in select markets." If you have that package, happy listening.

Now, parent, do the opposite of Wingardium Leviosa and take a much deserved lie down.