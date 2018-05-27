Danica Patrick fans tweet well-wishes after her Indy 500 crash

Icon Sportswire

Fans are tweeting support for Danica Patrick after her final race before retirement ended in a crash.

Patrick's car hit the wall on lap 67 of the Indy 500 on Sunday, reports CBS Sports, and she was admitted and released from the infield hospital.

While it's an unfortunate end to her career, many of her fans took to Twitter to offer support and spotlight her career accomplishments.

Feeling badly for @DanicaPatrick Hope she's ok physically. Has to sting a little to have your retirement race end this way😓 https://t.co/awdvas1U2y — Rebel (@2Rebels) May 27, 2018

Holy crap. Hope you're ok D. ⚡️ “Danica Patrick crashes at Indy 500 in her final race”https://t.co/HMSLH61OLQ — Chris Van Slambrouck (@MrCjVS) May 27, 2018

@DanicaPatrick So sorry to hear about your crash. You've had a great career and you will be missed. Best of Luck in your next adventure! — Lee Lydston (@19Lyds) May 27, 2018

And driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. also thanked Parick for her career.

I started watching @DanicaPatrick compete back when she ran in the Atlantic Championship Series. Lots of fun to follow her whole career. Everyone @JRMotorsports appreciates all she did to help grow our company. Thank you Danica. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 27, 2018

Patrick's career stretches back to 2005 when she first raced for IndyCar. She became the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race in 2008. She's raced in NASCAR for seven years, and announced her retirement last year.