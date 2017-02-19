Dancing baby Groot toy is back and it's grown legs

Meet the Big Mouth Billy Bass of 2017: Hasbro's Guardians of the Galaxy 2-ready dancing toy is made to annoy your office.

Sarah Tew/CNET
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 isn't far away, and Hasbro's got a fair amount of toys ready for the movie's debut. But of all the movie-themed things I saw at Toy Fair 2017, the newest dancing Groot looks like it's aiming to be the winner.

Groot came in a dancing toy the last time Guardians of the Galaxy was in theaters, but that was a little baby Groot in a flower pot.

Groot's a little bigger now, and has grown legs. Maybe it's a toddler now. Hasbro stacked dozens of Groots into an exhibit at their press preview, all ready to dance to clips of classic rock. And dance they did.

dancinggroot.gif

So many dancing Groots, so little time.

 Scott Stein/CNET

Groot dances in a stationary manner, but these demo units look ready to wiggle forward off the shelf. Consider this your Groot warning, should you install a new Groot dancing figure (as it's called) to your life.

Little Groot is adorable, and he'll clearly steal the show in this May's Guardians of the Galaxy sequel. But will I endure him dancing in my living room? My office? Shaking his rubbery toy hips every time I play some relaxing Jerry Goldsmith 80s movie soundtracks?

dancing-groot-02.jpg

So many. So many.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Slightly bigger Dancing Groot can be yours for $35 when it arrives this March, wiggling hips and all.

