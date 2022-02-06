Dakota Johnson confirms Madame Web role in Instagram Stories

Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch Women-only sport at the Winter Olympics? Grand Theft Auto 6 Moonfall review Sex and the City reboot's big problem Wordle trick lets you play endlessly

Dakota Johnson confirms Madame Web role

See the low-key casting confirmation.

Dakota Johnson will play Madame Web.

 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline

Early last week, it was reported Dakota Johnson was in talks to star as Madame Web in a new Spider-Man spinoff for Sony. On Sunday, the news was confirmed by Johnson herself.

The actress posted a spider-web emoji to her Instagram Stories, the most low-key way to confirm casting news. A friendly fan account on Twitter captured the image.

Marvel character Cassandra Webb, an elderly blind woman with psychic abilities, was introduced in the Amazing Spider-Man comic books when she discovered Spider-Man's identity. She also served as a mentor to multiple Spider-Women.

While some are excited by the news, Twitter backlash saw frustration over the casting of a non-blind actor.

Madame Web is reportedly being penned by the writers of fellow Spider-Man spinoff Morbius.

Morbius, starring Jared Leto, is set to release April 1. Leto's character, Michael Morbius, is a scientist who tries to cure his rare blood disease by using bat DNA, and becomes a vampire in the process.

The latest Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, was released Dec. 17.

Sony declined to comment on Johnson's reported casting.

