Dakota Johnson confirms Madame Web role in Instagram Stories

Early last week, it was reported Dakota Johnson was in talks to star as Madame Web in a new Spider-Man spinoff for Sony. On Sunday, the news was confirmed by Johnson herself.

The actress posted a spider-web emoji to her Instagram Stories, the most low-key way to confirm casting news. A friendly fan account on Twitter captured the image.

OMG! Dakota just confirmed she is playing Madame Web 🕸 #DakotaJohnson



📸 dakotajohnson IG Stories pic.twitter.com/UTh7rmymfJ — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) February 5, 2022

Marvel character Cassandra Webb, an elderly blind woman with psychic abilities, was introduced in the Amazing Spider-Man comic books when she discovered Spider-Man's identity. She also served as a mentor to multiple Spider-Women.

While some are excited by the news, Twitter backlash saw frustration over the casting of a non-blind actor.

Hell naw, disabled actresses exist!



Madame Web is a canonically blind character with myasthenia gravis, disabled mimicry is so annoying. https://t.co/rpebxasvzP — André is 46 Motherflipping Years Old 🥰 (@Tripping_Crutch) February 3, 2022

Madame Web is reportedly being penned by the writers of fellow Spider-Man spinoff Morbius.

Morbius, starring Jared Leto, is set to release April 1. Leto's character, Michael Morbius, is a scientist who tries to cure his rare blood disease by using bat DNA, and becomes a vampire in the process.

The latest Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, was released Dec. 17.

Sony declined to comment on Johnson's reported casting.