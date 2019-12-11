Daisy Ridley gets grilled on Star Wars by Josh Gad, Tom Holland, John Boyega and more

Lucasfilm Ltd.

If you're itching to get answers to Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker's most pressing questions, you're in the company of famous folks like Anna Kendrick, Tina Fey, Awkwafina, Tom Holland and Questlove.

Josh Gad (Frozen's Olaf) enlisted famous face after famous face to grill Daisy Ridley on topics like who Rey's parents are, what happens to the Resistance, if Rey goes to the Dark Side, and whether "Lando does something cool," in a video posted to Instagram Wednesday.

"Does BB-8 ever find love?" Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani asks as he pops through a door. Even John Boyega turns up, only to remember he... knows the answers already.

This isn't the first time Gad has tried to interrogate Ridley. In 2017, he posted videos during the filming of Murder on the Orient Express where he attempted to get her to spill details from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He even recruited Judi Dench to help with questions like "Have you been tested for Midichlorians?" and "What's the deal with Reylo?"

Somehow, Ridley withstands the onslaught. "This has lasted long enough," she tells Gad, "may the Force be with you."