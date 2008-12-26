Daily Tidbits: Amazon posts a huge holiday season

Amazon.com posted its biggest holiday season sales in history, the company reported Friday. According to data it compiled from witnessed sales, over 6.3 million items were ordered on December 15, its "peak" day, representing 72.9 items ordered per second. It shipped 5.6 million units that day, as well. Amazon shipped products to more than 210 countries and more than 99 percent of orders were sent in time to meet holiday deadlines worldwide. The Samsung 52-inch 1080p LCD HDTV with RED Touch of Color was the top-seller in consumer electronics, followed by the 8GB iPod Touch and the Acer Aspire One.

Ringful, a start-up that focuses on connecting the Web to mobile phones, launched a new Facebook app Friday called Voicetag, which lets users send voice-mail messages from their mobile phone to friends or groups in Facebook. To send a message, Voicetag requires the user to choose a friend and input his or her mobile phone number. Once complete, Voicetag calls the user and records their voice message. The recipient then receives a notification from Ringful, which includes a link to play the message. Voicetag is free and available now in Facebook's App archive.

TechCrunch is reporting that Charles River Ventures, a venture capital fund that focuses on Web start-ups, is trying to find a hot company through Facebook. According to the report, the firm is running ads on the popular social network saying it can "help...by investing in great entrepreneurs and big ideas."