Fanny packs haven't been fashionable since the days of 1990s flannel shirts and overalls. But now there's a fanny pack that's proud of its uncool appearance.
The Dadbag straps on to give you a hairy beer gut -- and a place to store your keys and change.
London art director Albert Pukies created the big fat hairy deal of a man purse, which is called a "bum bag" in his country.
"I made the Dadbag because I'm desperate to have a dad bod but I'm also very concerned about the health risks associated with it," he told the UK's Metro newspaper. "The solution is quite simple, a bum bag with a proper dad belly printed on it. Now I can put on a dad bod whenever I feel like it and even store my valuables in it."
The bag comes in six different styles, with varying skin colors, hairiness and size levels. Sadly, none of the bags are available yet, but those longing for a dad-gut can go to the site and sign up to be notified if or when it's produced.
And yes non-Americans, we know "fanny" means something naughtier to you, but it's just "butt" over here to us Yanks.
